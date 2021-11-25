President Ilham Aliyev offering Azerbaijani citizenship to Armenians in Karabakh - very generous offer - Russian expert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev offers Azerbaijani citizenship to Armenians in Karabakh - this is a very generous offer, famous Russian political scientist, TV presenter and public figure Maksim Shevchenko told reporters in Baku at a meeting at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

"You have great prospects for nation-building, the formation of a truly modern nation of united Azerbaijan, in which people of different ethnic groups live, speaking different languages, but considering Azerbaijan to be their homeland. These are Azerbaijanis, Lezgins, Avars, Russians, Udins, Jews, Talysh and others. As I understand it President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is proposing Armenians living in Karabakh as well to be citizens of Azerbaijan. This is a very generous offer that can come from the heart and soul of a real son of Azerbaijan. When the war has ended, a proposal is made - let's forget the bad and go to the future. I was very interested in the riddle of the Azerbaijani character, soul. I have been researching this issue for almost my entire adult life. All the same, I cannot fully understand the secret of your people. How do you manage to be warriors, and poets, and musicians, and open to the world, and kind, not to be angry with anyone," Shevchenko said.

He also expressed admiration for the pace of restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"I visited the city of Shusha. I drove along the beautiful Victory road, saw the Fuzuli international airport. This is a real miracle.

The liberated territories of Azerbaijan are being revived. Soon, as I was told, an even more modern road will be launched, tunnels will be constructed leading to the city of Shusha. There I saw guys who work and restore. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strategically coordinates all this work with his will and clear mind," added Russian specialist.