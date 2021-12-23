Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina to open in Azerbaijan soon – FM (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 13:25)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina will open in Azerbaijan soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković, Trend reports on Dec. 23.
Bayramov stressed the development of a political dialogue between the two countries is at a high level.
“Our embassies will begin to operate soon, which will further expand the existing ties,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “At the same time, the ties between the foreign ministries will become more intensive.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance
Co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives deputy chairperson of Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO/VIDEO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of personal exhibition "Gratitude" by Brazilian street artist Nina Pandolfo (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Inaccuracy of minefield maps given by Armenia delays restoration process in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur – Azerbaijani PM