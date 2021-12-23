Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina to open in Azerbaijan soon – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina will open in Azerbaijan soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Bayramov stressed the development of a political dialogue between the two countries is at a high level.

“Our embassies will begin to operate soon, which will further expand the existing ties,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “At the same time, the ties between the foreign ministries will become more intensive.”