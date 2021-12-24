Azerbaijani MPs congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs have congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his 60th birthday, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

Opening the Azerbaijani parliament’s meeting, speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that this meeting falls on a significant date - the president’s birthday.

She stressed that Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the president, who continues the political course of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has achieved great successes.

"Thanks to the successful policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as an area of ​​political stability, global initiatives and tolerance. Azerbaijan has achieved successful and dynamic economic development,” the speaker said. “Investments have increased due to the cooperation platforms created by the leadership qualities and intense efforts of President Ilham Aliyev. The reforms carried out today ensure the sustainable and confident development of Azerbaijan. Thanks to the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, having achieved a historic victory, liberated its lands from occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].”

Gafarova congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and emphasized that a congratulatory letter was prepared on behalf of the MPs to the head of state.