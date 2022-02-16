Russia confirms its participation in Turkish diplomatic forum

Politics 16 February 2022 21:03 (UTC+04:00)
Russia confirms its participation in Turkish diplomatic forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

A phone conversation took place between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend referring to the Turkish media.

During the conversation, the latest developments related to the tension between Russia and Ukraine were discussed. Cavushoglu stressed the importance of diplomatic initiatives to resolve the issue. He noted that Turkey is ready to organize meetings between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Turkish agency, the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed his participation in the diplomatic forum in Antalya, which will be held on March 11-13, 2022.

The Turkish FM also had phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitro Kuleba.

