Cadet of Azerbaijan Military Academy proud of country’s army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Marches and demonstrations by military bands were held in different parts of Azerbaijan’s Baku on the occasion of June 26 - Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

"I feel pride," participant of the march, cadet of Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Fatullayev Babaali told Trend.

According to him, the Azerbaijani army is an army that writes history.

"I congratulate our people on this holiday, first of all. I am very happy as a future officer of the Azerbaijani army. I am proud of our army," he said.