Azerbaijan exempts private veterinary services from value added tax (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A fixed monthly simplified tax amount of 20 manat ($11) has been established for individuals providing private veterinary services in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant law on amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, the amount of monthly tax for individuals engaged in this type of activity will be determined using the following coefficients:

- in Baku (including villages and towns) - 2.0

- in Ganja, Sumgayit and Khirdalan - 1.5

- in settlements and villages of the Absheron district (except the city of Khyrdalan), Shirvan, Mingachevir, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Sheki and Naftalan - 1.0

- in other districts (cities) and towns (villages) - 0.5.