Iranian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, dissatisfaction and concern in connection with the propaganda, the slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media recently, the threatening rhetoric of high-ranking political and military representatives of Iran, which doesn't correspond to the spirit of relations between the two countries were brought to the attention of the ambassador.

The unacceptability of creating conditions for the settlement in Iran of Azerbaijani citizens, who committed crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, arrested by a court decision and put on the international wanted list, was once again emphasized, and the need to extradite criminals was noted once again.

Receiving persons in Iranian embassies who incite separatism in Azerbaijan and hide in other countries, evading criminal prosecution is an unfriendly step.

The distribution of such information in Iran and the conduct of activities against Azerbaijan is unacceptable and expectations were voiced that this would stop as soon as possible.