BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointing members of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan and amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 17, 2021 No. 2535 "On appointment of members of Board of Trustees of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports on November 12.

