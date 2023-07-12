Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s positions with Harop drone - new footage from Tovuz battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has published new footage depicting Azerbaijani Army destructing the positions of the Armenian armed forces during the Tovuz battles, Trend reports.

The footage shows that, during the night battle, the headquarters of the Armenian military unit was hit by precise strikes of the Harop drone.

Also, with the help of the Harop drone, the ammunition depot of the Armenian military unit was destroyed, and during the daytime battles, a strong point and a car were destroyed.

Will be updated