Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s positions with Harop drone - new footage from Tovuz battles

Politics Materials 12 July 2023 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s positions with Harop drone - new footage from Tovuz battles

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has published new footage depicting Azerbaijani Army destructing the positions of the Armenian armed forces during the Tovuz battles, Trend reports.

The footage shows that, during the night battle, the headquarters of the Armenian military unit was hit by precise strikes of the Harop drone.

Also, with the help of the Harop drone, the ammunition depot of the Armenian military unit was destroyed, and during the daytime battles, a strong point and a car were destroyed.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more