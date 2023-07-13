Azerbaijan makes changes within Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings (UPDATE)

First version posted 16:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amendments to the order No. 2199 "On additional measures to improve the business environment in the Republic of Azerbaijan and further improve the country's position in international rankings" dated July 13, 2016, Trend reports.

According to the order, the composition of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings and the Secretariat of the Commission is given in the following wording:

Chairman of the Commission

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission:

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Agency for the Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications

Executive Director of the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives

President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Commission's Secretariat

Head of the Sector for Monitoring, Coordination and Evaluation of Economic Reforms of the Department for Economic Policy and Industry of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.