As result of anti-terrorist measures, most of enemy's weapons and equipment have been incapacitated - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed both high professionalism and high moral qualities. As a result of short-term local anti-terrorist measures, I would like to note again that most of the enemy's weapons and equipment have been incapacitated, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“I should also state that more than a hundred tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the Armenian army were illegally stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan. Electronic warfare systems were deployed. More than two hundred cannons and artillery installations, the most modern anti-aircraft installations were deployed. Contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, Armenia did not withdraw its armed forces, manpower and equipment from our territory for three years. However, during numerous contacts with the leadership of Armenia and from high lecterns of international events, I repeatedly turned to this issue and expressed the rightful dissatisfaction of the Azerbaijani state,” the head of state mentioned.