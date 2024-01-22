UN Framework Convention to send mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will send a technical mission to Azerbaijan this week, said Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee established on the occasion of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), Trend reports.

Nuriyev stated that preparations will be undertaken through communication and emphasized the importance of assessing needs in all key sectors before organizing COP29.

The Chairman highlighted that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the international community and a dependable partner, shares experiences with countries that have held COPs in past years.

