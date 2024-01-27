President Ilham Aliyev makes Azerbaijan regional top, coining new reality - Yakub Koreyba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. President Ilham Aliyev has turned Azerbaijan into the leader of the region, creating a new reality, Polish political scientist and candidate of political sciences Jakub Korejba told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev managed to devise and implement his strategy over the previous two decades of Azerbaijan's history. The most serious difficulties facing modern countries, especially EU members, are the absence of leaders and the lack of politicians who want to accept responsibility," Korejba said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a leader who fulfills his promises.

"We can discuss not just economic but also political, geopolitical, and military achievements over the last two decades. This is all supported by statistics and facts. In my opinion, the most important thing is how people's lives and Azerbaijan's realities have changed. The purpose of the state and its institutions is to improve people's lives. Over the years, Azerbaijan has made significant progress, and it is now an entirely new country with a distinct standard of living. Over the last 20 years, Azerbaijan has undertaken an ambitious political, economic, and strategic agenda. It is a country that keeps up the pace, sets new objectives, and is committed to achieving them. This could not be accomplished without a strong and motivated leader. Azerbaijan stands apart from other countries today due to its excellent level of leadership. This is something that is absent in both the post-Soviet space and Europe," Korejba said.

The politologist noted that one of the main achievements of Azerbaijan over the past 20 years has been the restoration of territorial integrity.

"Several post-Soviet countries failed to strengthen, consolidate, and defend their sovereignty. Azerbaijan was able to recover its geographical integrity, demonstrating its viability as an independent, sovereign nation. Azerbaijan has firmly established itself in the world scene and international relations system over the last two decades. No one denies that Azerbaijan is a powerful, modern, and independent country with complete authority over its territory. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has not become an instrument of battle between powers or different interest groups, which is a significant achievement of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Korejba emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev not only succeeded in restoring the country's territorial integrity but did it masterfully from strategic and diplomatic points of view, avoiding conflict with major powers and preserving good relations with all main international partners.

"It required gigantic strategic endurance to choose the right moment for the right actions, as well as understanding the logic of the workings of modern international relations. Today, Azerbaijan is a country that builds up constructive relations with all its international partners. Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the region, where Armenia has no choice other than constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan builds its international relations in a way that demonstrates to each of its partners its readiness to implement a positive agenda. Exactly the positive agenda. Baku does not accentuate conflicts, contradictions, or possible disputes. Baku focuses on positive potential. This is a very unique quality in the modern world. Azerbaijan is always open to its partners, always offers initiatives beneficial to each party, and minimizes contradictions. This is a very valuable quality. Especially for a country that is located in such a strategically important region of the world," Korejba said.

The Polish political analyst noted that Azerbaijan behaves as a leading country, a country that can be relied on.

"Even towards Armenia, which has caused a lot of misfortune to the Azerbaijani people and committed crimes, Azerbaijan behaves as constructively as possible. Honestly, if Azerbaijan had thought differently and focused on a different scenario, Armenia could have ceased to exist. Even in this regard, concerning such a problematic partner as Armenia, we see Azerbaijan's constructive, forward-looking proposal to solve problems and become regional partners. This is a unique position in the modern world that distinguishes Azerbaijan from other countries," Korejba said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a key partner of the main players in the international arena: the United States, the European Union, Russia, and China.

"It is countries like Azerbaijan, which have proved they have an independent sovereign agenda that they will defend and have a responsible, constructive approach to partners, that become leaders of their regions. The EU, China, Russia, and the US alike look to Azerbaijan as the leader of the South Caucasus. Of course, several countries, including EU countries, demonstrate a biased approach towards Azerbaijan. The explanation for this is the collision of interests. Some countries are trying to do some things to earn money or to realize something at the expense of other countries. Among them, there are countries in the European Union. There are attempts to compel Azerbaijan to do something, to talk to Azerbaijan in ultimatum language, but they are doomed to failure. The Azerbaijani state, its institutions, and its army implement the will of its people. Azerbaijan is always ready to cooperate with countries that respect its sovereignty and independence. Because the sovereignty of Azerbaijan is an issue that is not subject to any negotiations or discussions," the Polish political scientist said.

Korejba stressed that a sovereign, independent, strong Azerbaijan, which realizes its agenda, is a guarantee of peace, stability, development, and well-being not only of the South Caucasus but also of neighboring regions, as well as the preservation of peace in Eurasia as a whole.

