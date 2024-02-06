We trust Azerbaijan's presidential election to follow all legal norms - TURKPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. We are confident that the presidential election in Azerbaijan, a democratic country, will be held in compliance with legal requirements, said Head of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) delegation, Chairman of the Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Osman Mesten, Trend reports.

Mesten made the statement during a meeting with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov.

A press conference is scheduled for the morning following the voting to announce the election results.

The head of the delegation emphasized that TURKPA maintains strong ties with both Azerbaijan and nations across the Turkic world.

"We are here on a historic day for our friendly nation, Azerbaijan. It is especially important for us to see the election for the first time in all Azerbaijani areas. On election day, we will follow the electoral process in Azerbaijani districts that have been liberated from Armenian occupation. TURKPA stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan, and this link will stay strong," said Osman Mesten.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

