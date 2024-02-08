Presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2024 held democratic and fair - AIPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2024 were held in democratic and fair conditions, Sanya Praseuth, Chairperson of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Committee told reporters, Trend reports.

"Presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2024 was successful, free, fair and allowed citizens of Azerbaijan with active voting right and attaining the age of 18 to realize their civil and political right," he stressed.

He also noted that the polling stations were well organized, providing free and full access for voters giving preference to their candidates. A transparent system operated, allowing observers from political parties, and local and international observers to closely follow the entire election process.

"The election went smoothly and peacefully. After the closing of the polling station, the representative of the delegation took part in observing the counting of votes and summarizing the results at various polling stations, which was conducted openly and transparently. The voting process was organized following the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was technically efficient," he added.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel