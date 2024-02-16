PACE resolution on Azerbaijan fails to defer to democratic values - Türkiye's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation does not comply with democratic values and contradicts the right to representation, the statement of Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"It is apparent that this approach, which involves closing cooperation and dialogue channels, would not contribute to regional peace and stability. Türkiye urges PACE to correct this mistake quickly and focus on peace efforts in the South Caucasus," the statement of the Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) did not ratify the credentials of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 24.

To note, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend its interaction and presence in PACE for an indefinite period against the background of the existing atmosphere of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE.

