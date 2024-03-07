COP29 Organizing Committee holds its second meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The second meeting of the Organizing Committee has been held in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

The Head of the Presidential Administration and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Samir Nuriyev, highlighted the preparations for COP29, emphasizing the progress made in line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives from the first meeting. He mentioned that the Organizing Committee's composition has been broadened through the president's order, ensuring inclusivity with the involvement of MPs and representatives from civil society.

Will be updated