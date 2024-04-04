Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in demining efforts - UN coordinator

Politics Materials 4 April 2024 14:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in its demining efforts to ensure a safer future for all citizens, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The road to recovery and reconstruction is long. Thanks to global support, we can make progress towards a mine-free world," she emphasized.

To note, the United Nations General Assembly has declared April 4 "The International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action" to draw attention to the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance.

