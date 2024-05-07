Azerbaijan, Russia discuss preparation for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk discussed with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev preparation for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku, Trend reports citing the website of the Russian government.

“The negotiations discussed current issues of environmental cooperation between the two countries and preparations for the participation of the Russian delegation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 2024,” the statement said.