Azerbaijan sets date for next court hearing on crimes linked to Armenia's military aggression (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The open preparatory court hearing on the criminal case on crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, forced displacement of population, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal acts committed by the state of Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and its illegal armed formations, continued on January 21, Trend reports.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court, located in the Baku Judicial Complex, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, provided the defendants with interpreters in Armenian, as well as lawyers.

The trial was attended by 350 people from among the victims, totaling more than 531,000 people.

This time the defense motions were reviewed during the trial. The next court hearing is scheduled for January 27, at which decisions on the motions will be announced.

To note, the 15 persons are accused of crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia and its armed forces, including the illegal "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia and its illegal armed formations.

The following individuals: Harutyunyan Arayik, Ghukasyan Arkady, Saakyan Bako, Ishkhanyan David, Manukyan David, Babayan David, Mnatsakanyan Levon, Beglaryan Vasily, Ghazaryan Eric, Allahverdiyan Davit, Stepanyan Gurgen, Balayan Levon, Babayan Madat, Martirosyan Garik, and Pashayan Melikset are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the periods of their participation in criminal acts: Article 100 (planning, preparation, unleashing or waging a war of aggression), 102 (attack on persons or institutions which enjoy international protection ), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible detention of a person), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violation of the laws or customs of war), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war looting), 120 (premeditated murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218 (organization of a criminal community (criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 270-1 (acts endangering aviation security), 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and other articles.