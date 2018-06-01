Baku Higher Oil School hosts first TEDxBHOS conference (PHOTO)

1 June 2018 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) organized TEDxBHOS conference, which became the first event conducted within worldwide known TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) project in Azerbaijan in 2018. The initiative is implemented under the slogan "ideas worth spreading" and aims at sharing innovative solutions to complex issues. The conference gathered experts and students of the Higher School and other national universities.

Opening the event, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov reminded that it was held by the Higher School undergraduates under TED license in the framework of TEDx annual conferences. The rector extended his congratulations to the students on successful organization of the event and wished them fruitful work.

At the conference, eight national experts in politics, business, science and culture made reports and presentations on various topics. The speakers included, among others, the Founder of United Aid for Azerbaijan NGO Gwendolyn Burchell; anchorman of “Live a long life” TV program Vasif Ismayil; Manager of Rafa Film company Tahmina Rafaella Jebrayil; BHOS lecturer, head of “The Internet of Things” laboratory and developer of YolGet.az website Abbas Alili; and head of Orkhanway Coaching company, business trainer Orkhan Shaban.

The TEDxBHOS conference was held under the title “Alternative”.

Azernews Newspaper
