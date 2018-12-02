FIG: Baku famous for its excellent, flawless organization of int’l competitions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Baku has always been famous for its excellent and flawless organization of international competitions, Noha Abou Shabana, vice-president of the FIG Technical Committee, told Trend.

She was taking part in the 82nd FIG Congress, held in Baku on Dec.2.

"The congress discusses changes in electoral procedures, the accession of new countries, the venue of the next congress, as well as financial and many other issues," she said.

Noting that Baku has held various competitions many times, Abou Shabana said that next year the capital of Azerbaijan will host the world rhythmic gymnastics championship. "We look forward to it," she added.

She also noted that by holding international competitions, Baku helps the development of sports not only in Europe, but throughout the world.

