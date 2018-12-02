FIG: Baku famous for its excellent, flawless organization of int’l competitions

2 December 2018 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Baku has always been famous for its excellent and flawless organization of international competitions, Noha Abou Shabana, vice-president of the FIG Technical Committee, told Trend.

She was taking part in the 82nd FIG Congress, held in Baku on Dec.2.

"The congress discusses changes in electoral procedures, the accession of new countries, the venue of the next congress, as well as financial and many other issues," she said.

Noting that Baku has held various competitions many times, Abou Shabana said that next year the capital of Azerbaijan will host the world rhythmic gymnastics championship. "We look forward to it," she added.

She also noted that by holding international competitions, Baku helps the development of sports not only in Europe, but throughout the world.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva doing everything to develop sports in Azerbaijan: Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation
Society 12:39
Watanabe: FIG highly appreciates Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation’s work
Society 11:25
FIG President: Mehriban Aliyeva supports gymnastics not only in Azerbaijan, but all over the world
Society 30 November 17:47
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation example for other countries - FIG Athletes’ Commission (PHOTO)
Society 30 November 17:07
FIG VP: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation headed by Mehriban Aliyeva most active in world events
Society 30 November 16:05
Best moments from Day 1 of FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)
Society 17 November 22:25
Latest
Eight dead in SW China residential building fire
China 13:06
Caviar production volume increases in Iran’s Astara
Business 13:04
President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva doing everything to develop sports in Azerbaijan: Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation
Society 12:39
Iran bans export of some products
Business 12:25
Iran announces volume of sesame crops in Mehran county
Business 12:08
Over 16,000 Volvo cars recalled in China
China 12:02
Iran discloses volume of goods transported via Hormozgan province
Business 11:40
Watanabe: FIG highly appreciates Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation’s work
Society 11:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04