Winners of cycling competitions among girls announced at EYOF Baku 2019

25 July 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The winners of the group competitions in girls cycling held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) have been announced, Trend reports.

Seventy-five female athletes from more than 30 countries competed for leadership.

UK’s Zoe Backstedt (1:21.00) won gold, while Italy’s Francesca Barale (1:22.04) won silver, and Russia’s Alena Ivanchenko (1:22.09) won bronze.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

