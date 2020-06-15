AZAL expands list of Turkish clinics whose certificate of COVID-19 testing is valid on flights from Istanbul to Baku

Society 15 June 2020 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
As previously reported, on June 17 and 18, AZAL will perform special flights in the Baku-Istanbul-Baku direction.

When departing at the check-in counter, you will need to provide a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result.

We have expanded the list of Turkish clinics whose certificate of COVID-19 testing is valid on the flights of "Azerbaijan Airlines" from Istanbul to Baku.

A complete list of laboratories is available at: https://covid19bilgi.saglik.gov.tr/tr/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi

Upon departure from Baku, a certificate from the laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is to be provided.

In both cases, the test must be passed no later than 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

It bears reminding that 150 passengers will be accepted for the flight in each direction. Sale of tickets for Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights will be opened on the website of the airline (www.azal.az).

For the Baku-Istanbul flight, tickets can be purchased by citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey other states eligible to enter this country.

Only citizens of Azerbaijan will be allowed to board the Istanbul-Baku flight.

