WHO Office in Azerbaijan warns COVID-19 situation to worsen (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The COVID-19 related situation will be very difficult over the upcoming three months, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports on Dec.16.

Harmanci made the statement speaking at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in the healthcare sector.

"Over the past year, people's lives have changed due to the coronavirus. Everyone is tired of the pandemic, but before vaccination begins, we must live by continuing to comply with the norms associated with the coronavirus," she said.

Harmanci added that in Azerbaijan, people on the streets began to adhere to the rules of the pandemic more.