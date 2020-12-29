Azerbaijan reports 4,209 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 4,209 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 216,584 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 176,228 of them have recovered, and 2,575 people have died. Currently, 37,781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,279 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,174,343 tests have been conducted so far.