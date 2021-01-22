Education minister talks epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In some cases, the number of pupils in classes is more than 40, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 22.

“This can create problems in terms of the epidemiological situation if the learning process is resumed,” the minister added.

The minister stressed that such classes in Azerbaijan make up about 0.4 percent of the total number.