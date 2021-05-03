Azerbaijan Airlines starts selling air tickets to Russia’s Mineralnye Vody city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has started selling air tickets to another city of the Russian Federation – Mineralnye Vody, AZAL told Trend.

Special flights from Baku to and from Mineralnye Vody will be operated on May 30, once a week, on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on the Airline's official website www.azal.az.

Today, AZAL also operates special flights to the capital of Russia – Moscow.

The Airline has taken all necessary measures to protect its health in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its flights are operated in accordance with the recommendations of the authorities.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Mineralnye Vody flights should:

have the right to enter Russia. The entry requirement of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.azal.az/eng/information/covid-russia

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take a COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/eng/information/covid-clinics

Passengers traveling on Mineralnye Vody flights should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of people allowed to enter the country is available at https://www.azal.az/eng/information/covid-azerbaijan

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters.

in accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights in Baku will be required to observe the regime of self-isolation within 14 calendar days from the date of arrival.

Passengers of both directions should: