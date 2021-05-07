Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences, which were organized by Baku Higher Oil School on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, have completed their work.

The award ceremony for the winners of the conference “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering” took place the other day.

The conference consisted of the following sections: Environmental Problems and Biotechnology; Oil-gas and Petrochemical Processes; Advanced Materials and Polymers; Renewable Energy.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov spoke at the event about the importance of the conferences. He congratulated the winners and wished them success in their future endeavors. Elmar Gasimov thanked the partner companies for their support in organizing the conference and the prizes they awarded to the winners.

Then, the award ceremony began.

Thus, the first place in the “Advanced Materials and Polymers” section of the conference was won by the BHOS students Aytaj Siyahzade, Gyulyar Hajiyeva and Leyla Mammadli, the second place went to Taliya Mamedhasanzade and Ayshan Zulfiyeva (BHOS), the third place was taken by the employee of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Matilda Yusifova.

The first place in the “Oil-gas and Petrochemical Processes” section was taken by Aisha Maharramova (BHOS), the second place - Fidan Jabrailova and Afag Gashimova (BHOS), the third place - Taliya Mamedhasanzade and Ayshan Zulfiyeva (BHOS).

The first place in the “Renewable Energy” section was won by the BHOS student Turkan Aliyeva, the second place - Babek Rustamzadeh, Rasima Nasirova and Ziyad Ahmedzade (BHOS), the third place - Farid Jafarli and Farid Huseynli (BHOS).

The first place in the “Environmental Problems and Biotechnology” section was awarded to the BHOS students Sabir Hajizade and Melek Huseynli, the second place went to Gully Huseynli and Rashad Ahmedov (BHOS), the third place was taken by the student of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of ANAS Lala Gurbanova and the BHOS students Almaz Heydarova, Ayten Valiyeva and Nailya Shakyarova.

The first and second places in poster performances were won by the employees of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of ANAS Afag Azizbeyli and Khanim Aliyeva, respectively, the third place was taken by the employee of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Firangiz Rahimova.

The winners received gifts from the companies SOCAR Polymer, BP, Maire Tecnimont and Baku Higher Oil School. They were also awarded conference certificates.

Note that Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev have been held for 9 years. Since last year, these conferences have been held both internationally and online.