Glad to participate in my first important competitions in Baku - Athlete from Portugal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is the first important tournament for athlete from Portugal Tiago Pinheiro.

"I am very glad that the competition is being held in Baku," Pinheiro told Trend on May 21. "I performed well in the qualifying competitions. Of course, we still need to work, train more, so that next time the result will be better. If we talk about opponents, I think that gymnasts from Russia are well trained."

The athlete added that the competitions in Baku have been organized at a high level.

"The conditions are excellent, everything in Baku has been perfectly prepared for such a significant event," Pinheiro said.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.