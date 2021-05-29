Best moments of final day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships ended at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 29, Trend reports.

Trend presents a photo of the best moments of the final day of the World Cup.

The World Championship was held on May 27-29, 166 athletes from 22 countries took part in it. During the three-day competition, gymnasts competed in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aerodance and aostep programs.

At the World Championships, the Azerbaijani team consisting of Nurjan Jabbarly, Madina Mustafayeva, Imran Imranov, Elchin Mammadov, Narmina Huseynova, Aykhan Ahmadli, Nigar Ibrahimbayli and Akif Karimli took first place in the airdance program.

The competitions was held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.