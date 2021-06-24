Interest in COVID-19 vaccination growing in Azerbaijan - TABIB
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Interest in COVID-19 vaccination is growing in Azerbaijan, Elnara Bakhysh, an official representative of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said Trend reports.
She said that Pfizer, Coronavac, Sputnik V and Astrazeneca vaccines are currently being used in Azerbaijan.
Citizens can receive these vaccines by registering in the electronic system.
To speed up the vaccination process, TABIB has organized mobile teams since April 2, through which citizens have received 52,826 doses of coronavirus vaccine to date.
