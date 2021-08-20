Some doctors in Azerbaijan issue fake COVID-19 passports to citizens - president's assistant (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Some doctors in Azerbaijan issue fake COVID-19 passports to citizens, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

Movsumov stressed that these health workers will be identified and punished.

"We received information that those citizens who were allegedly vaccinated and then contracted coronavirus have fake COVID passports. Now they are in critical condition in special hospitals. The doctors who issued fake COVID passports are now being held accountable,” he noted.

“People not only risk their lives, but also a detriment to the image of the state. The relevant authorities will continue to fight against such cases. We once again warn that medical institutions issuing fake COVID passports will be held responsible for this," he added.