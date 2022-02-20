Azerbaijan confirms 2,685 more COVID-19 cases, 6,558 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,685 new COVID-19 cases, 6,558 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 774,394 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 734,386 of them have recovered, and 9,235 people have died. Currently, 30,773 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,629 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,485,357 tests have been conducted so far.