...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 June 2022 19:14
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The winners of the Formula 2 Sprint race in Baku award ceremony was held, Trend reports.

The winner of the Formula 2 sprint race was the Danish Frederik Vesti, the pilot from the "ART Grand Prix". Prema's Jehan Daruvala and Carlin's Liam Lawson took second and third place, respectively.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Marianna Toteva Vasilyeva, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Adil Karimli and MP Nigar Arpadarai.

Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Winners of F2 Sprint race in Baku awards (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more