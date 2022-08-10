Azerbaijani gymnast clinches gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov has bagged a silver medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Tikhonov won silver in the all-around competition in artistic gymnastics.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya city and will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya. As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.

So far, Azerbaijan has clinched eight medals, including three gold, two silver, and three bronze.