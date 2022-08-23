Camera traps on liberated territories of Azerbaijan installed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Wild animals are being monitored in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as far as possible, and camera traps have also been installed over the last period, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service Firudin Aliyev said in the Expert Hour program on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the photographs that were made by the camera traps will be presented to the public in a couple of days.