Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A total of 571 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 199 citizens, the second dose – 130 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 195 citizens. As many as 47 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,922,356 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,844 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,962 people – the second dose, 3,391,605 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,945 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.