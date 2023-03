BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Research Center of Saudi Arabia, Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud visited Shusha, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov wrote on his Twitter page.

"During the walk, the guest was provided with extensive information about historical monuments and residential complexes that were destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation and are being restored today," he wrote.