Co-op with ADA University to ensure stable development of agriculture - University of Bologna rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The launch of cooperation in the field of agriculture between the University of Bologna and the ADA University will ensure the stable development of this sector, the Rector of the University of Bologna Giovanni Molari said, Trend reports.

Molari made the remark at the opening ceremony of the first short-term joint certification program of the ADA University and the University of Bologna in agriculture and food system management within the Italian-Azerbaijani University.

"The University of Bologna is one of the oldest universities. Our university is open to innovation from other universities. This program, established jointly with ADA University, will strengthen our cooperation and increase the number of exchange students. We now have the opportunity to develop more academic programs and improve jointly the agricultural and food sectors of both countries," he added.

On April 2, 2022, a document on the construction of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was signed and the ceremony of laying the foundation of the building of this university took place.

The ADA University, along with the University of Bologna, are already collaborating with four Italian universities (Luiss University, Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, and Sapienza University of Rome).