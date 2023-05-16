IB Recognizes the Achievements of the Caucasus and Central Asia Association of IB World Schools (CCAAIBWS) in May Newsletter (PHOTO)

In December 2021, the European Azerbaijan School hosted the Experiential Learning Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. This three-day conference served as a valuable platform for educators from different countries to come together, foster connections, share their experiences and expertise, and engage in fruitful idea exchanges. The event saw the active participation of education experts, educators, teachers, and PhD holders from both public and private educational institutions, schools, and centers worldwide. Representatives from various countries, including Georgia, Kazakhstan, Spain, and the Netherlands, contributed to the rich diversity of perspectives and insights showcased at the conference.

The conference was led by keynote speakers, their engaging talks and innovative approach to learning left a lasting impression on the attendees.

During the three-day event, several sessions took place in Workshop Rooms and Auditorium. The mission of the conference was to promote collaboration between private and public schools from participating countries, facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences among educators and local and international experts, establish a network of different perspectives and opinions, and bring together more international school communities in future conferences.

The conference provided an opportunity for talented and experienced professionals to influence the development of young and novice colleagues. Experts from different public and private schools and countries updated each other and discussed the latest education trends and innovations from around the world. The different viewpoints and analytical thinking of educators inspired all participants towards a creative approach to education.

The establishment of the Caucasus and Central Asia Association of IB World Schools (CCAAIBWS) in December 2021 marked a significant milestone in the development of international education in the region. The association was formed by The European Azerbaijan School, The Tbilisi European School, and The Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Nur-Sultan, with the directors of the three schools signing and declaring the establishment of the association.

The association has grown in strength over the past months and now boasts a total of 20 members.

The association's growth and success can be attributed to the support of its members, who are committed to promoting international education and sharing their experiences and knowledge. The association welcomes new members who share these goals and is always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining.

From 9-11 December 2022, Caucasus, and Central Asia Association of IB World Schools (CCAAIBWS) in Baku, Azerbaijan hosted the highly anticipated II International Experiential Learning Conference. The event was a resounding success with the participation of 800 educators from different countries worldwide. The conference aimed to develop new educational opportunities, provide networking opportunities, and share experiences in the field of Experiential Learning.

EAS hosted a truly remarkable conference, involving 60 keynote speakers and over 800 participants from various countries, including Turkey, Italy, the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Austria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The event was particularly beneficial for new and beginner teachers, who had the opportunity to learn from master educators, professors, and professionals who have dedicated their lives to education.

The General Director of the International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Founding Board Chair of Monte Del Sol School in Santa Fe, Education Leader Dr. Gary Gruber, the Council of the International Taskforce on Child Protection and on the Board of Directors of the International Commission Advancing Independent School Accreditation (ICAISA) Jane Larsson and the Executive Director for ECIS Kam Chohan made an online productive presentation for the audience.

The Experiential Learning Conference 2022 provided a great learning experience and platform for all participants, helping them acquire new knowledge and skills. The event has left a lasting impact on the attendees, equipping them with innovative and cutting-edge teaching methods to better educate their students.

The CCAAWIBS and its impactful activities were recently highlighted in IB newsletter published in May 2023. The publication recognized the Association's productive role in advancing and improving the professional skills of educators.

Here is the news published on the IB newsletter:

The Caucasus of Central Asia Association of IB World Schools (CCAAIBWS) hosted its second Experiential Learning Conference in December 2022, with more than 800 participants from various countries joining. This large number reflects the association’s growth—from just three schools in its first year to almost thirty now.

The conference provided professional development for CCAAIBWS educators, with sessions focused on enhancing their teaching abilities and techniques—such as team-building exercises and workshops on outdoor learning and gamification in the classroom. Educators learned from experts in the field of experiential learning and networked with fellow educators from around the world.

One of the conference’s highlights was IB Director General Olli-Pekka Heinonen’s keynote speech. Heinonen emphasized the importance of experiential learning in developing critical thinking, problem-solving and leadership skills in students.

CCAAIBWS also provides professional development sessions three times a month to keep its members up to date with the latest trends and best practices in experiential learning, as well as to help them develop new skills and techniques to bring into their classrooms.

CCAAIBWS looks forward to another opportunity for educators to come together at next year's conference and to the continued growth of the association.