Azerbaijan modifies list of papers provided for using building facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the list of documents for "Obtaining a permit for the operation of construction facilities for which construction permits are required", Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, if a number of documents are available to the relevant state body through the electronic information system, these documents are not required from the applicant. In cases where access to these documents through the electronic information system is not possible, their submission is requested by the relevant state body with the consent of the applicant or is provided by him.

In addition, the conclusion of the state environmental expertise for obtaining a construction permit related to the proposed activity is received by the body (institution) that issued the construction permit, in accordance with Article 75.3-1 of the Urban Planning and Construction Code.