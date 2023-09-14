Azerbaijan to export products to European Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Further expansion of ties with reputable international organizations active in the field of food security in the world has increased interest of foreign investors in Azerbaijan's economy and opportunities for production of local products, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) Goshgar Tahmazli, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a regional event in Baku on "Improvement of food standards in Europe and Central Asia and expansion of participation in Codex activities".

He noted that the work carried out by the agency contributes to food security as well as the country's export potential.

"Thus, thanks to the activities carried out, permissions were obtained to export to the European Union wool, skin and caviar products of fish grown under aquaculture conditions," the chairman emphasized.

According to Tahmazli, the facts noted allow saying that cooperation with the Codex Alimentarius Commission (a joint intergovernmental body of FAO and WHO) contributes to ensuring food safety for both domestic consumption and export, helping to adapt Azerbaijan's food safety legislation to advanced international practices. This cooperation will also strengthen confidence in the quality of food products that will be supplied to world markets under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.