We're confident Azerbaijani gymnast to qualify for Olympics - national team coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. We are enthusiastic about Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov's qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, the coach of the Azerbaijani men's gymnastics team Eldar Safarov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Five athletes, namely Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev, will represent our country in men's artistic gymnastics at the upcoming World Cup in Baku, starting tomorrow. This marks our national team's third participation in artistic gymnastics World Cups this year. The team underwent intensive preparations with daily training sessions, emphasizing dedication," highlighted the coach.

The coach also mentioned Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov's prior gold medal performance in the rings exercise at the World Cup in Germany.



The World Cup in artistic gymnastics will take place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on March 7-10. Representatives from 67 nations will compete in the competition.

