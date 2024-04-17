UNEC is included in the same group as world universities in the international ranking

UNEC, which significantly improved its position in the ranking published by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), an international analytical agency in the field of higher education, in April 2024, was included in the same group as world universities and ranked first among other universities.

UNEC, which ranks 351-400 in the ranking, in the field of "Economics and Econometrics", entered the same group with Aston University of Great Britain, Sabancı University of Turkey, Shanghai University of China, Basel University of Switzerland, University of Qatar, Iowa of the United States, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Syracuse University.

UNEC was also ahead of Louisiana State, California Riverside, Washington State, Great Britain Leicester (401-450), Turkey Istanbul (451-500), Hacettepe, USA Lincoln, Ukraine Taras Shevchenko National Universities (501- 550) in that ranking.