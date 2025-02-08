Heydar Aliyev Airport operating on schedule despite strong winds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Due to the adverse weather conditions observed in the country, there are currently no delays or cancellations of flights affecting the schedule at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

Flight safety is fully ensured and all flights operate according to schedule.

Passengers with upcoming flights are advised to plan their arrival at the airport in advance, taking into account weather conditions and possible traffic difficulties.

Due to the strong winds observed in the airport area, passengers and visitors are urged to avoid staying outdoors longer than necessary.

It’s note that in case of any possible changes due to unstable weather conditions, additional information will be provided through the official channels of the airport and airlines.