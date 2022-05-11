Azerbaijan sums up results of EU-funded project on export strategy implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan has summed up the results of an EU-funded project to support the government in developing and implementing an export strategy, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) told Trend.

According to him, the project is aimed at establishing an effective system of coordination, monitoring, and accountability for the export policy implementation.

"The EU has provided support to improve the infrastructure and bring it in line with international standards. Furthermore, the Union endorsed the AZPROMO in the formulation of national export and sectoral strategies," said the statement.

The implementation of the project worth one billion euros commenced in November 2020.