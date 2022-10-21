Azerbaijan joins another international document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan joined another international document, Trend reports citing today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on joining and additional protocol "On Electronic Goods Transportation" of the Convention "On the International Contract for the Carriage of Goods" was submitted for discussion.

Azerbaijan's accession to this document will open up additional opportunities in the field of international cargo transportation.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.