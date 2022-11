Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 121.55 manat (4.25 percent) this week, Trend reports on November 12.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,893.1314 manat, up by 99.2613 manat (3.55 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 31 2,795.1995 November 7 2,859.179 November 1 2,784.447 November 8 2,859.179 November 2 2,805.9605 November 9 2,859.179 November 3 2,783.954 November 10 2,907.391 November 4 2,799.7895 November 11 2,980.729 Average weekly 2,793.8701 Average weekly 2,893.1314

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.371 manat (3.87 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.8226 manat, which was 2.7229 manat (8.23 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 31 32.6255 November 7 35.4595 November 1 33.0361 November 8 35.4595 November 2 33.373 November 9 35.4595 November 3 32.9172 November 10 35.904 November 4 33.5467 November 11 36.8305 Average weekly 33.0997 Average weekly 35.8226

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 131.716 manat (8.04 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,675.2373 manat, which was 77.4005 manat (4.84 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 31 1,602.8365 November 7 1,639.0635 November 1 1,587.97 November 8 1,639.0635 November 2 1,619.6155 November 9 1,639.0635 November 3 1,592.169 November 10 1,688.2165 November 4 1,586.593 November 11 1,770.7795 Average weekly 1,597.8368 Average weekly 1,675.2373

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 128.3415 manat (4.02 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3, 215.3885 manat, up by 19.2338 manat (0.6 percent) compared to the preceding week.