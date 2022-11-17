Daily crude oil production rate in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan in October 2022 amounted to 547,200 barrels, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, daily production of oil (including condensate) in Azerbaijan over the last month totaled 663,800 barrels.

While crude oil accounted for 547,200 barrels of extracted oil, daily production of condensate amounted to 116,600 barrels.

Meanwhile, according to the decision taken at the 32nd OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, the daily crude oil production rate in Azerbaijan in October was at 717,000 barrels.

